© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

MLK Coalition presents 'Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community' to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

Published January 16, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
Martin_Luther_King_Jr.jpg
CREDIT WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
/

This year marks 40 years since legislation made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday, and the 48th year that Cincinnati’s MLK Coalition has commemorated the civil rights leader’s birthday.

The coalition’s theme this year, “Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community,” is drawn from Dr. King’s last book. The programming is meant to lift voices in song and underscore how much work remains to dismantle racial inequities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the day's events and the MLK Coalition’s message this year.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionDr. Martin Luther King Jr.MLK Coalition
Stay Connected