MLK Coalition presents 'Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community' to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

This year marks 40 years since legislation made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday, and the 48th year that Cincinnati’s MLK Coalition has commemorated the civil rights leader’s birthday.

The coalition’s theme this year, “Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community,” is drawn from Dr. King’s last book. The programming is meant to lift voices in song and underscore how much work remains to dismantle racial inequities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the day's events and the MLK Coalition’s message this year.

