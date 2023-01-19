© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

The trial of ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder begins in Cincinnati this week

Published January 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
larry householder
John Minchillo
/
AP

A trial one prosecutor called "likely the largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio" is set to begin this week. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is accused of trading legislation for campaign cash, and his case will be tried in Cincinnati.

Jury selection begins Jan. 20. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the evidence in the case and Householder's defense.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionLarry HouseholderFirstEnergy
Stay Connected