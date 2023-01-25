© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the latest school, business and worship closings and delays.
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations

Published January 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
michelle yeoh
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/AP
/
Invision
Michelle Yeoh, the lead actress in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. She is nominated for Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

The 95th annual Academy Award nominees are out. This year, 11 nods went to the sci-fi hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once. It was followed by the dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, and the German film, All Quiet on the Western Front, which each earned nine nominations.

Top-grossers also got attention. Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick both got best picture nominations.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the worst snubs, the biggest surprises and predictions.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Academy AwardsOscars
Stay Connected