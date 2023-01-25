'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations

The 95th annual Academy Award nominees are out. This year, 11 nods went to the sci-fi hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once. It was followed by the dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, and the German film, All Quiet on the Western Front, which each earned nine nominations.

Top-grossers also got attention. Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick both got best picture nominations.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the worst snubs, the biggest surprises and predictions.

Guests:



tt stern-enzi, film critic and artistic director, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival



Kevin Fleischmann, programmer, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

