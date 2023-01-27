A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories

A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.

Then, the city of Cincinnati is buying the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. We’ll talk about why city officials say it was important to retain this site.

And our media beat reporter, John Kiesewetter, explains why he takes issue with some of the local Bengals coverage.

Guests:



Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU



John Kiesewetter, media beat reporter, WVXU

