Cincinnati Edition

A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories

Published January 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review no host
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.

Then, the city of Cincinnati is buying the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. We’ll talk about why city officials say it was important to retain this site.

And our media beat reporter, John Kiesewetter, explains why he takes issue with some of the local Bengals coverage.

Guests:

  • Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU
  • John Kiesewetter, media beat reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

