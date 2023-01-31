© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

New Ohio law allows fracking under state land

Published January 31, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
Last-minute changes to a bill during the Ohio General Assembly's lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks.

Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this month.

Now public records show a dark money nonprofit organization linked to the natural gas industry pushed for the legislation months before it was introduced late last year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the changes in the law with a member of the natural gas industry and an environmental group.

Guests:

  • Jake Zuckerman, statehouse reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer
  • Rob Brundrett, president, Ohio Oil and Gas Association
  • Nathan Johnson, public lands director, Ohio Environmental Council

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

fracking
