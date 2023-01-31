'Tell Me a Riddle' restored and ready for its Midwest premiere at CAM

A newly restored film is set to make its Midwest premiere at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Tell Me A Riddle is the story of an elderly couple, Russian-Jewish immigrants, who experience an intense conflict in their marriage near the end of their lives. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles recently restored the film.

It will be shown at the Cincinnati Art Museum on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with producer Rachel Lyon, who will lead a discussion after the screening.

Guest:



Rachel Lyon, producer, Tell Me a Riddle

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: