Surveys find many Americans believe antisemitic tropes, lack basic knowledge of the Holocaust

A national survey of 4,000 respondents found a growing number of Americans believe negative stereotypes about Jewish people.

The Anti-Defamation League survey, conducted last fall, found about 70% of those polled agreed with the statement "Jews stick together more than other Americans," and one in three agreed that "Jews do not share my values."

The survey asked respondents to rate the truthfulness of 14 antisemitic tropes, and found that 1 in 5 American adults agreed with at least six of the statements. That’s up from 1 in 9 the last time the survey was conducted in 2019.

At the same time, a new American Jewish Committee public opinion survey found that only 53% of Americans over the age of 18 answered correctly that approximately six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Another 20% of those surveyed said they were not sure, while the rest chose wildly inaccurate numbers.

That lack of knowledge, according to the AJC, can open pathways to denial of the Holocaust.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. and its implications for us all.

Guests:



James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania

Justin Kirschner, American Jewish Committee regional director, Cincinnati Regional Office

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

