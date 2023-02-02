Harriet Beecher Stowe House explores historic Black leaders of Madisonville

Madisonville's rich history includes many prominent Black leaders who contributed to the community's success and laid the foundation for the culture and character of the neighborhood today. According to local historian Chris Hanlin, when the community was established in 1809 it was predominantly white; after the Civil War came an influx of African Americans.

Leaders including school teacher Jenny Bryant and Braxton Cann, the first Black physician at Cincinnati General Hospital, worked for justice and inclusion. Hanlin will share their stories during a talk at the Walnut Hills Branch Library on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The event is part of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House’s series of programs this month centered around Black history.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss Madisonville's rich history and how Black leadership continues to be a force for change in the community.

Guests:



Chris Hanlin, local historian and architect



Rose Mary Tanks, Madisonville resident

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: