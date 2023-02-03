Nazi homeschooling group, money to move Lincoln Heights gun range, plus more top stories

An Ohio couple makes national news for supplying neo-Nazi lesson plans to parents who teach their children at home. Now Ohio lawmakers and state officials are expressing their concern. On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the state’s homeschooling laws and changes that are being proposed.

Debate and controversy have surrounded private school vouchers in Ohio for years. Now Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for an expansion of those vouchers in his State of the State address. We’ll discuss his proposal to expand eligibility to households at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

Hamilton County identifies funds to move a controversial gun range away from Lincoln Heights and Evendale. The new police training complex in Colerain Township has an estimated price tag of $27 million. We’ll discuss where most of that funding is coming from.

The city of Cincinnati is suing Ohio for the right to pass gun laws. This comes as Mayor Aftab Pureval announced a proposal for two new gun regulations. We’ll take a look at what the proposals would do and how they comply with existing state law.

We’ll discuss all those stories and more on the news review.

