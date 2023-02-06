Academy of Pediatrics' new guidelines on childhood obesity garners support and criticism

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years. The pediatricians say the time for "watchful waiting" is over, and advise intensive treatment options at earlier years.

Intensive therapy is advised, and at certain stages, weight loss medication and even surgery may be recommended.

The new guidance has garnered support and also criticism from those who worry this treatment approach could further stigmatize young patients.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new guidelines with a doctor who was one of the authors.

Guests:



Chris Bolling, MD, pediatrician, Pediatric Associates, one of the authors of the new guidelines



Bob Siegel, MD, director, Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center



Sanita Ley, Ph,d,, pediatric psychologist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center



