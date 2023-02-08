Talia Lavin, who went undercover with the far right, discusses extremism and anti-semitism

Rising extremism and anti-semitism pose a growing threat in the United States. Award-winning journalist Talia Lavin has been focusing on these disturbing trends, even going undercover to study the far right in her book, Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy.

Her findings will be the focus of a local talk she’s giving later this month hosted by Action Tank. Kevin Aldridge is the moderator for Exploring Extremism: A Conversation with Talia Lavin, Feb. 22 at 5:30 pm at the Mayerson JCC. This is a hybrid event and Lavin will attend virtually. The event is a kickoff to Action Tank’s Preventing Political Extremism Project.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss Lavin’s work and the Preventing Political Extremism Project.

Talia Lavin, journalist and author



Ioanna Paraskevopoulos, executive director and co-founder, Action Tank



