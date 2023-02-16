Streaming platforms are spotlighting a spectrum of experiences. Here's what to watch

Americans are seeking more diversity in their entertainment, and a Nielsen study shows this is increasingly coming from streaming platforms. The report found the widest assortment of shows starring people of color was found through streaming services.

In film critic tt stern-enzi’s column this month, he focuses on the wide variety of shows now available to stream with Black leads and asks what it means to create Black stories for wider audiences. These shows tell the story of slavery, the Black diaspora, family, romance and more.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss 10 movies and shows you should check out.

Guest:



tt stern-enzi, film critic and artistic director, Over-the-Rhine Film Festival



