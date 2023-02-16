© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Streaming platforms are spotlighting a spectrum of experiences. Here's what to watch

Published February 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
you people cast
Willy Sanjuan, Invision
/
AP
From left: Nia Long, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Regency Theatre at Westwood Village in Los Angeles.

Americans are seeking more diversity in their entertainment, and a Nielsen study shows this is increasingly coming from streaming platforms. The report found the widest assortment of shows starring people of color was found through streaming services.

In film critic tt stern-enzi’s column this month, he focuses on the wide variety of shows now available to stream with Black leads and asks what it means to create Black stories for wider audiences. These shows tell the story of slavery, the Black diaspora, family, romance and more.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss 10 movies and shows you should check out.

Guest:

  • tt stern-enzi, film critic and artistic director, Over-the-Rhine Film Festival

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

