Public training aims to help drivers survive encounters with law enforcement

On average, more than 1,000 people are shot and killed by police every year, according to The Washington Post.

In the wake of the most recent police deaths of Tyre Nichols and Anthony Lowe, local mental health community organization Black Women Cultivaiting Change is hosting a public seminar, Surviving the Encounter: Minimizing Risk for Citizens and Law Enforcement, this Saturday, Feb. 18, to provide the public with practical tools focused on minimizing the threat for both civilians and law enforcement.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the need for such community trainings and their impact on civilians and law enforcement.

Guests:

Ashley Glass, MPH, founder of Black Women Cultivating Change

Jeff Menzie, Ph.d., associate professor, Morgan State University Institute for Urban Research



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

