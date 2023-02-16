© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Public training aims to help drivers survive encounters with law enforcement

Published February 16, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop with Memphis Police.
Adrian Sainz
/
AP
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop with Memphis Police.

The training is hosted by Women Cultivating Change in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death.

On average, more than 1,000 people are shot and killed by police every year, according to The Washington Post.

In the wake of the most recent police deaths of Tyre Nichols and Anthony Lowe, local mental health community organization Black Women Cultivaiting Change is hosting a public seminar, Surviving the Encounter: Minimizing Risk for Citizens and Law Enforcement, this Saturday, Feb. 18, to provide the public with practical tools focused on minimizing the threat for both civilians and law enforcement.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the need for such community trainings and their impact on civilians and law enforcement.

Guests:

  • Ashley Glass, MPH, founder of Black Women Cultivating Change
  • Jeff Menzie, Ph.d., associate professor, Morgan State University Institute for Urban Research

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
