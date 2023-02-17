East Palestine resident want answers, KY lawmaker wants murder charges for illegal abortions, plus more top stories

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio are worried about returning home after a train derailment and controlled release and burn of hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss what officials are telling residents about the air and water quality in the area. Plus, we’ll talk about safety regulations in place for the Cincinnati-owned railway and whether they would change if the city sells to Norfolk Southern.

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to bring murder charges against people who get an illegal abortion. This comes as the Kentucky Supreme Court has declined to reinstate a lower court’s injunction that had previously blocked the state’s abortion bans. We’ll hear about this latest blow to abortion rights advocates.

The Forest Hills Local School District asks a divided community to unite for a crucial school levy. Parents in the district are calling on the Board of Education to do away with the district’s “Culture of Kindness Resolution.” We’ll hear why board member Leslie Rasmussen says the resolution is a roadblock to getting the levy passed.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Alex Acquisto, health and social services reporter, Lexington Herald Leader

