Former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star to talk about the importance of Black history education at NKU

Karyn Parsons, best known for playing Hilary Banks in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will give a lecture at Northern Kentucky University as part of the university's Black History Month programming.

Parsons is the founder of media company Sweet Blackberry, which focuses on creating books and media that teach African American history to children.

NKU's Black and Brown Educators of Excellence will host her lecture in partnership with the NKU Black Studies program.

Students of color who are training to become teachers are acutely aware of how political some education discussions have become, said David Childs, NKU associate professor and director of Black studies.

Parsons has written two children's books highlighting the accomplishments of Black historical figures.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Parsons and Childs about why teaching Black history is important — and with a teacher in training about the current educational landscape.

Parsons’ talk is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at NKU’s student union ballroom and streamed online. Details and registration information are available online.

Guests:



Karyn Parsons, actor, author and founder of Sweet Blackberry

David Childs, Northern Kentucky University associate professor and director of Black studies

Trinity Ross, elementary education major at Northern Kentucky University and secretary of the Black and Brown Educators of Excellence student group

