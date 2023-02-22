© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Unpacking Ohio's new safety bill Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law

Published February 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stands at a microphone wearing a blue suit and tie with a white shirt during his Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Paul Vernon
/
AP
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 in January — a bill that presents persons convicted of nonviolent and non-sexual offenses with new opportunities to seal and expunge their records — and goes into effect this April. The bill has additional measures, including former House Bill 283, focused on distracted driving to beef up public safety.

However, advocates worry the new distracted driver law disproportionately affects minority drivers as they are more likely to be stopped for small and potentially life-threatening infractions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the bill and its potential impact on minority drivers in Ohio.

Guests:

  • Kevin Werner, policy director, Ohio Justice & Policy Center
  • Mark Jefferys, Cincinnati City Council member

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

