Ohio lawmakers to hold hearings on East Palestine, plus more top stories

Ohio lawmakers plan to hold hearings on the East Palestine train derailment. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss whether that could lead to changes in state law. Plus, we discuss what Cincinnati officials have to say about whether the derailment is giving them second thoughts about selling Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern.

Then, did Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon get special treatment when charges against him were dropped earlier this month? We’ll hear what the Cincinnati police chief had to say.

Plus, Ohio Republicans have reintroduced a bill banning surgery and hormones for transgender minors and are considering another bill that could block enforcement of federal gun laws. We’ll discuss what’s coming up in the Ohio House.

Guests:



Sharon Coolidge, City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



London Bishop, staff reporter, Dayton Daily News



Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Ann Thompson, reporter and midday host, WVXU



John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU

