What investigations reveal about the East Palestine train derailment and safety before the accident

An official with the National Transportation Safety Board says the East Palestine train derailment was 100% preventable. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll hear more about the preliminary investigation. Plus, a ProPublica investigation looks into a Norfolk Southern policy that allows railroad officials to order crews to ignore safety alerts.

Then, Cincinnati City Council calls for stronger safety regulations for railroads as the city backs a proposal to sell Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern. We'll hear more about the proposed sale.

Plus, we'll talk with the coordinator of the Hamilton County Local Emergency Planning Committee about how local first responders prepare for train derailments and the release of toxic chemicals.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Dan Schwartz, independent investigative reporter, ProPublica



Liz Keating, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council



Doug Witsken, Local Emergency Planning Committee coordinator, Hamilton County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency



