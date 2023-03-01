Be careful what you post to social media — it could get you fired

The U.S. government protects citizens' speech under the First Amendment, including speech on social media. But that doesn't mean your employer can't fire you for what you post on social media.

Now, employees and students are learning the hard way that what they post on social media — at home, at school or at work — can potentially have consequences.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine how employers and employees are responding to the growing social media landscape.

Guests:

Jeffery Blevins, Ph.d., professor, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs

Lee Geiger, attorney, Graydon Law

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

