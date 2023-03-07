© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Covington could crack down on short-term rentals

Published March 7, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
A key in a door
Pixabay
/
Covington is considering increasing penalties on unlicensed short-term rental landlords.

Covington is considering cracking down on illegal short-term rentals in the city. The Covington City Commission was expected to vote on an ordinance to increase penalties on short-term rental landlords Feb. 28. But the commission instead amended the ordinance. Now it could get a vote March 14.

Covington Spokesman Dan Hassert says the city had issued 43 licenses but the number of units advertised online was over 400. That's when the city issued a six-month moratorium on new licenses. Since then, the number of units advertised has dropped to 317.

Other communities have tailored their own regulations of short-term rentals including Cincinnati, Milford and Newport.

Short-term rental owners argue their properties are a benefit to the community and the Covington moratorium unfairly disadvantages their business.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the efforts to regulate short-term rentals in Covington and the response from landlords.

Guests:

  • Joe Meyer, mayor, City of Covington
  • Brandon Galeas, president, Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association
  • Alden Ashby, Airbnb owner and operator
  • Kelsey Smith, Airbnb owner and operator

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Covington Kentucky News AirBnB Short-term rentals
