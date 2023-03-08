How Kroger's purchase of Albertsons Co. could impact consumers

After six months of talks, the nation's largest operator of traditional brick and mortar supermarkets, Kroger, has acquired Albertson's Co., with the deal set to be completed by 2024. However, the deal faces regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges regarding potential antitrust issues.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine what potential challenges the merger faces before the deal is complete and how it could impact consumers.

Guests:



Dan Monk, business reporter, WCPO

Felix Chang, professor of law and co-director, Corporate Law Center, College of Law, University of Cincinnati

