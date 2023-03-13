Film critic tt stern-enzi shares his box office recommendations for the spring and summer

The first day of spring is a week away and the new releases for spring and summer are hitting the box office. They include typical summer blockbusters, some superhero-centric flicks and some film festival favorites.

With the Oscars over, film critic tt stern-enzi is turning his attention to the new season in his column this month. He joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss 10 screen gems he’ll be watching.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: