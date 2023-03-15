Cincinnati's moves to combat gun violence

Gun violence is the leading cause of premature death in America, according to the American Health Association, killing more than 38,000 people and injuring 85,000 annually. The staggering numbers of preventable deaths has prompted city leaders across the country to declare the violence as a public health threat. Last year, the city of Cincinnati followed suit , announcing its efforts to combat gun violence through policy and community outreach under the proposed Office of Safety Management under the City Manager’s Office.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the two new laws and Cincinnati’s plans to combat gun violence.

Guests:



Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Cincinnati City Council Member Meeka Owens

Pastor Ennis Tait, president, New Beginnings of the Living God in Avondale

Mitch Morris, Phoenix outreach and mentoring coordinator, Cincinnati Works

