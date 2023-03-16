Over-the-Rhine Museum showcases authors from the neighborhood in three acts

Around every corner in Over-the-Rhine, there's the history of the people who have built and lived in the neighborhood. The Over-the-Rhine Museum's mission is to preserve and tell their stories.

Now the museum has another installment of its story-sharing series coming up. Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine on Wednesday, March 22, will feature three discussions with local authors who live in the historic neighborhood.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the authors about their stories and their connection to the neighborhood.

Guests:



