Cincinnati Edition

What is hospice care, and how should a family prepare for it?

Published March 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Jimmy Carter
John Bazemore
/
AP
Former President Jimmy Carter on Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta. Carter has entered home hospice care after a series of short hospital stays. The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, that Carter, 98, "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February. The Carter Center announced he had decided to forgo further medical treatment and would be cared for at his home in Georgia.

Carter's decision has been hailed for how it’s brought attention to a way for patients to live their lives most fully while facing the inevitability of death. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss end of life care with a local hospice provider and with former Cincinnati vice mayor Christopher Smitherman whose wife Pamela passed away under hospice care.

Guests:

  • Gayle Mattson, president and CEO, Hospice of Cincinnati
  • Christopher Smitherman, former Cincinnati vice mayor

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

