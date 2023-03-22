What is hospice care, and how should a family prepare for it?

Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February. The Carter Center announced he had decided to forgo further medical treatment and would be cared for at his home in Georgia.

Carter's decision has been hailed for how it’s brought attention to a way for patients to live their lives most fully while facing the inevitability of death. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss end of life care with a local hospice provider and with former Cincinnati vice mayor Christopher Smitherman whose wife Pamela passed away under hospice care.

Guests:



Gayle Mattson, president and CEO, Hospice of Cincinnati



Christopher Smitherman, former Cincinnati vice mayor



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

