Republican lawmakers try to go around Ohio speaker for vote on constitutional amendment plan, plus more top stories

There’s still a chance that Ohio will have a special election in August for voters to weigh in on whether to require 60% voter approval on proposed changes to Ohio’s constitution.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how some Republicans in the Ohio House are going around House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) to try to force a floor vote on a resolution that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments.

Then, Cincinnati City Council approved big changes to the city’s residential tax abatement program after weeks of debate.

We’ll break down what that means for homeowners.

Plus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants to fund more police in schools, but advocates would rather see the money used for more counselors. We’ll talk that, and other important education news.

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, local journalists join us to talk about the big stories from recent days.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

James Menendez, BBC Newshour presenter

Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

