Republican lawmakers try to go around Ohio speaker for vote on constitutional amendment plan, plus more top stories

Published March 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
friday news review no host
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

There’s still a chance that Ohio will have a special election in August for voters to weigh in on whether to require 60% voter approval on proposed changes to Ohio’s constitution.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how some Republicans in the Ohio House are going around House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) to try to force a floor vote on a resolution that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments.

Then, Cincinnati City Council approved big changes to the city’s residential tax abatement program after weeks of debate.

We’ll break down what that means for homeowners.

Plus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants to fund more police in schools, but advocates would rather see the money used for more counselors. We’ll talk that, and other important education news.

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, local journalists join us to talk about the big stories from recent days.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

