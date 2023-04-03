Ky. legislative roundup: Regulating life for trans minors, legalizing medical marijuana and approving legal sports betting

In the final hours of their 2023 regular legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers approved a bill for medical marijuana, legalized sports betting and gave a tax break to the bourbon industry.

All that happened after Republicans legislators voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, a controversial measure that regulates many aspects of life for transgender minors.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the results of Kentucky General Assembly that concluded its last day of lawmaking on March 30.

Guests:



Jamie Lucke, editor in chief, The Kentucky Lantern

Mark Payne, government and politics reporter, LINK nky

