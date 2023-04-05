Can 20th century 'sick rooms' help stop the spread of disease today?

The COVID pandemic has made large-scale changes to every aspect of living — how we communicate, how we work and play, and even how we design our home spaces.

During the 20th century, the threat of the spread of infectious diseases like tuberculosis and pneumonia was part of everyday life, dramatically reshaping the layout of the American Victorian home with the incorporation of the "sick room."

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the 20th century sick room and how it can help control the spread of COVID variants and aid those suffering with the effects of long COVID .

Guests:



Elizabeth Yuko, researcher, Lloyd Library fellow

Dr. Carl J. Fichtenbaum, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

