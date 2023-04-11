Literary experts provide spring book recommendations
From pirate adventures to tales of revenge and stories of love and deception, this season has many thrills for readers. Our book experts have selected a handful of new titles for spring that you may want to check out — literally.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what they've been reading and the hot titles this spring.
Guests:
- Hillary Copsey, book advisor, The Mercantile Library
- Michael Link, manager of events and community relations, Joseph Beth Booksellers
- JM Clark, author and owner, The Tome Bookstore
Recommendations:
- The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by SA Chakraborty
- A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
- Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
- Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- The Language of Trees illustrated by Katie Holten
- The Creative Act by Rick Rubin
- Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
- Frog and Toad are Friends by Arnold Lobel
