Literary experts provide spring book recommendations

From pirate adventures to tales of revenge and stories of love and deception, this season has many thrills for readers. Our book experts have selected a handful of new titles for spring that you may want to check out — literally.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what they've been reading and the hot titles this spring.

Guests:

Recommendations:

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by SA Chakraborty



by SA Chakraborty A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung



by Nicole Chung Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld



by Curtis Sittenfeld Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane



by Dennis Lehane Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah



by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Happy Place by Emily Henry



by Emily Henry The Language of Trees illustrated by Katie Holten



illustrated by Katie Holten The Creative Act by Rick Rubin



by Rick Rubin Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson



by Kevin Wilson Frog and Toad are Friends by Arnold Lobel

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

