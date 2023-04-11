© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Literary experts provide spring book recommendations

Published April 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a book is open while laid on top of green grass
Nadine Shaabana
/
Unsplash

From pirate adventures to tales of revenge and stories of love and deception, this season has many thrills for readers. Our book experts have selected a handful of new titles for spring that you may want to check out — literally.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what they've been reading and the hot titles this spring.

Guests:

Recommendations:

  • The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by SA Chakraborty
  • A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
  • Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
  • Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
  • Happy Place by Emily Henry
  • The Language of Trees illustrated by Katie Holten
  • The Creative Act by Rick Rubin
  • Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
  • Frog and Toad are Friends by Arnold Lobel

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

