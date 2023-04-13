Songs of injustice: Concert benefits Ohio Innocence Project and features exonerees' testimony

Since 1989, more than 3,390 people have been exonerated across the United States — spending a total of more than 29,000 years in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

That's according to the National Registry of Exonerations, a project of the University of California at Irvine, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

Those figures include dozens of men and women in Ohio who have had their convictions overturned through the Ohio Innocence Project at the University of Cincinnati.

On April 23, Fluidity – A Creative Choral Community for a Cause will partner with the Ohio Innocence Project to present a concert intended to bring awareness to the project’s work and other facets of the criminal justice system that need reform.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss that concert and the work it aims to support.

Guests:



Matthew Moquin-Lee, artistic director of Fluidity – A Creative Choral Community for a Cause

Pierce Reed, program director for policy, legislation and education for the Ohio Innocence Project

Michael Sutton, an exoneree and Ohio Innocence Project client

Fluidity’s “Bending the Arc” concert is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Hebrew Union College. More information is available online.

