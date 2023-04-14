A mass shooting in Louisville, an industrial fire in Indiana, plus more top stories
Residents in Louisville are mourning the five people killed in a mass shooting at Old National Bank downtown Monday. The attack, which comes in the wake of another mass shooting in Nashville, is leading to more calls for gun legislation, while others say that's only politicizing the tragedy. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the response from politicians.
Plus, a massive industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., is expected to burn for several more days. The cause of the fire that stretched across 14 acres of a former factory site full of plastics is not yet known. We'll discuss concerns over the smoke traveling miles.
Guests:
- Sylvia Goodman, breaking news reporter, Louisville Public Media
- Ryan Van Velzer, energy and environment reporter, Louisville Public Media
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Bret Buganski, weekend anchor and reporter, WCPO 9
- Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
