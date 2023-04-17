'Believe Me' documentary shares powerful stories from Kentucky survivors of sexual assault

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, over half of women and nearly 1 in 3 men in the United States have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime. In Kentucky, more than 39% of women and 18% of men have experienced contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) — a coalition of 13 sexual assault programs and crisis centers — has produced a new documentary film featuring the stories of 12 sexual violence survivors from Kentucky to raise awareness on the impact of sexual assault within the state. Believe Me: Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors will air during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on KET .

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the new film and the coalition's goal to help reach all survivors of sexual violence in Kentucky.

To learn more about KASAP and find resources, visit https://www.kasap.org/ .

Christy Burch, Ion Center for Violence Prevention, CEO

Amelia Zachry, survivor

