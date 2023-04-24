What do lawsuits against Fox mean for election security, voters' trust and media law?

Fox News agreed last week to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems related to coverage of falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.

But that doesn’t mean the network’s legal troubles are over.

Another voting technology company, Smartmatic, has filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the network broadcast lies that “decimated” its business.

And a Fox shareholder has filed suit, too, alleging that the network’s chairman and other board members breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to stop the network from reporting false misinformation that damaged Fox’s credibility.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what these lawsuits mean for election security and voters’ trust in elections along with the implications for media law and other news outlets.

Trey Grayson, Frost Brown Todd attorney at law and former Kentucky Secretary of State

Jack Greiner, partner at Faruki PLL

