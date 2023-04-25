How to prep your garden for a spring harvest; plus, more tips from our gardening experts

Spring has finally sprung in Cincinnati and Tri-State gardeners are ready to transplant their warm weather crops to their outdoor gardens.

If you're moving your lettuce, we'll talk about the best time to help them make the summer transition, plus advice on how to prepare your outdoor spaces for what experts are predicting to be an aggressive tick season .

It's a full hour of gardening on Cincinnati Edition, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org .

Guests:



Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator at the Civic Garden Center

Cory Christopher, director of conservation at the Cincinnati Nature Center

Joe Boggs, assistant professor, Ohio State University Extension, OSU Department of Entomology

