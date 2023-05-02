DeWine wants to change how kids learn to read, while proposed bill wants to overhaul higher ed in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is pushing for a phonics-based "Science of Reading" approach to literacy as the only method in classrooms. This would ban other literacy approaches such as "three cueing." Other states have also required schools to use the Science of Reading method.

But the presidents of the Ohio Education Association and Ohio Federation of Teachers take issue with a ban on cueing. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine the governor's proposal and how the Science of Reading method works.

Plus, a bill that would overhaul campus life at Ohio's public universities is coming up against student and faculty protests. It may pass anyway.

Senate Bill 83 would end diversity training mandates, make American history mandatory and ban university faculty from going on strike. We'll examine what else is in the bill and what faculty and students have to say.

