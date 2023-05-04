Gun violence is the number one killer of young people. What's being done locally?

After a recent string of "wrong address" shootings leaving young people injured and killed, America is grappling with a difficult reality — gun violence is now the number one killer of children and teens. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,597 children died by gunfire in 2021. That death rate was the highest it has been in more than 20 years.

As state and local governments across the nation work toward solutions to end the endemic plaguing their communities, the city of Cincinnati released its plan to combat gun violence in the spring with ideas and solutions from those directly impacted — Cincinnati's youth.

The anniversary of the 2021 Cincinnati Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Report approaches this summer, and members of the Avondale Community Council, Avondale Youth Council and city leaders meet to discuss how the plan was developed and how it served as one of the inspirations for the city of Cincinnati to declare gun violence as a public health threat.

Guests:



Bishop Ennis Tait, New Beginnings of the Living God in Avondale, president, Faith and Community Alliance



William Franklin, father of Cameron Franklin, who was murdered in 2019



Ceair Baggett, principal, Taft High School



Ailen Arreaza, executive director, ParentsTogether



Meeka Owens, Cincinnati City council member



Jennifer Foster, health champion, The Community Builders, board member, Avondale Community Council



DeNesha Bell, coordinator, Avondale Youth Council



