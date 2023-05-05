Children worked without pay at McDonald's, horses die at Churchill Downs, plus more top stories

Ohio lawmakers are running up against a deadline next week to pass a resolution that would make it harder to amend the state constitution and put it before voters in August. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss whether there will be enough votes for the measure and an August special election to pass.

Children at McDonald's franchises in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are found working without pay. Federal labor officials say they worked the drive-thru and the deep fryer among other tasks. We'll talk about how McDonald's is responding.

In the past week, four horses have died at Churchill Downs. The deaths come just days before the Kentucky Derby. The race track calls the series of events "highly unusual." The causes have not been confirmed. We'll discuss the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

