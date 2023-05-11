© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

May is Bike Month. Here's what's new about wheelin' around town

Published May 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
May is Bike Month and more people are getting out on the trails. A study by Tri-State Trails finds Average Annual Daily Trail Traffic (AADTT) remains high compared to pre-pandemic usage.

Tri-State Trails, Red Bike and MoBo Bicycle Co-op are working to increase accessibility with trail and bike share expansions and bike sales. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the expansion of the CROWN Trail network into Avondale, the expansion of Red Bike into Walnut Hills, Avondale, and Evanston, MoBo’s upcoming sale of refurbished used bikes and tips for a spring tune up.

Then we'll discuss creating a more inclusive bike community with the founder of All Bodies on Bikes.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

