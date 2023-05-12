Bob Huggins gets to keep his job after homophobic slur, plus more top stories
Ohio lawmakers passed a resolution under the deadline to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution with a special election planned for August. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll hear details about what got passed — and how the vote set off protests in the statehouse.
Plus, former University of Cincinnati basketball coach Bob Huggins will keep his job in West Virginia after repeatedly using a homophobic slur in reference to Xavier fans during a recent radio interview. We'll discuss his apology and Bill Cunningham's role in the conversation.
Then, Cincinnati City Council asked Ohio transportation officials to take a closer look at an alternate plan for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
We'll discuss that and more on the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
- Kevin Aldridge, opinion editor, The Cincinnati Enquirer
- John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: