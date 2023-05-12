Bob Huggins gets to keep his job after homophobic slur, plus more top stories

Ohio lawmakers passed a resolution under the deadline to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution with a special election planned for August. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll hear details about what got passed — and how the vote set off protests in the statehouse.

Plus, former University of Cincinnati basketball coach Bob Huggins will keep his job in West Virginia after repeatedly using a homophobic slur in reference to Xavier fans during a recent radio interview. We'll discuss his apology and Bill Cunningham's role in the conversation.

Then, Cincinnati City Council asked Ohio transportation officials to take a closer look at an alternate plan for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

We'll discuss that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Kevin Aldridge, opinion editor, The Cincinnati Enquirer



John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU



Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

