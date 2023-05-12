© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Bob Huggins gets to keep his job after homophobic slur, plus more top stories

Published May 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
WVXU

Ohio lawmakers passed a resolution under the deadline to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution with a special election planned for August. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll hear details about what got passed — and how the vote set off protests in the statehouse.

Plus, former University of Cincinnati basketball coach Bob Huggins will keep his job in West Virginia after repeatedly using a homophobic slur in reference to Xavier fans during a recent radio interview. We'll discuss his apology and Bill Cunningham's role in the conversation.

Then, Cincinnati City Council asked Ohio transportation officials to take a closer look at an alternate plan for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

We'll discuss that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Cincinnati Edition
