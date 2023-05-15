Understanding the true cost of low net worth and a program that aims to uplift low-income families

When it comes to strategies for helping low-income families and individuals get ahead, the discussion often centers on the money they lack.

But an initiative being implemented in Greater Cincinnati is focusing on people's strengths instead.

Called UpTogether, the program has invested in thousands of people in dozens of Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods over the past five years.

Now the Greater Cincinnati Foundation has renewed its partnership and financial commitment to UpTogether so the work can continue.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what it takes for low-income people to get ahead and the full impact that a low net worth can have on families and individuals.

Rasheda Cromwell, senior director of community strategies, Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Christina Gibson-Davis, Ph.D., professor of public policy and sociology, Duke University

JaLyssa Jenkins, UpTogether participant and co-owner of Royalty Eatery’s Seasoning Blends

Tyrone Jenkins, UpTogether participant and co-owner of Royalty Eatery’s Seasoning Blends

