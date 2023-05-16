How the writer's strike will affect entertainment in the era of streaming

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially launched a strike earlier this month after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for a new collective contract failed. If this news feels like a rerun, it is — the 2007 Writers Guild of America strike lasted 100 days before a final deal was made, but not without greatly altering the American television and movie landscape.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the 2023 WGA strike will affect film and television in the post-pandemic era of streaming services, and what lessons the industry can learn from 2007.

Then, with the multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeping the Oscars, movie audiences got to see the Chinese immigrant experience triumph in Hollywood. And there are more stories coming out this year in film and streaming with AAPI representation.

Film critic tt stern-enzi gives his top 10 recommendations for AAPI Heritage Month. On Cincinnati Edition, he'll discuss the impact of diversity and representation in the film industry.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

