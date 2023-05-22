© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Senior SNAP recipients now have access to fresh, low-cost produce

Published May 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
The federal unwinding of pandemic-era boosts in benefits for government assistance programs began this year. SNAP was the first program to see cuts in February, rolling back the $95 dollars in added benefits per month for 40 million SNAP beneficiaries nationwide.

However, the reduction of benefits paired with the rising cost of food has made it difficult for low-income seniors to buy fresh fruit and vegetables — vital in helping to combat chronic health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Council on Aging's Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and what options are available for seniors in southwest Ohio.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Heston-Mullins, Ph.D., LISW, associate director of research, senior research scholar Scripps Gerontology Center, Miami University
  • Natasha Wuebker, RD, LD, CNSC, nutrition business relations partner, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

