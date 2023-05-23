Summer academy helps teens explore entrepreneurship

Cincinnati is home to many Fortune 500 companies, all touting major brands, products and services that have shaped both industry and our cultural landscape. The city's CEOs want to continue Cincinnati's legacy as the home of industry, and they're doing so by investing in teen entrepreneurship.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn about Main Street Ventures' summer Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy and how they are helping to develop the most diverse C-suite of the future.

Guests:



Sean Parker, executive director, Main Street Ventures

Aarav Kad, student at St. Xavier High School

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

