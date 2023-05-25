We talk to the Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. during his visit to Cincinnati

The U.S. and Belgium have important relations as NATO allies and as trade partners. Now the Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. will highlight that relationship as he makes his first trip to Cincinnati. Ambassador Jean-Arthur Régibeau will meet with Mayor Aftab Pureval and separately with representatives with Proctor & Gamble, Ohio's largest investor in Belgium.

The Ambassador joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss why it is important for him to visit Cincinnati now.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

