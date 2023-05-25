Kentucky photographer uses the power of imagery to foster connection

Kentucky native Gregory E. Rust established his career as a photographer in professional sports, capturing iconic moments in Cincinnati Reds‘ history over the course of his career. But as a photographer with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, Rust has also traveled the world documenting the lives of people in various cultures, discovering that we have far more in common than what first meets the eye.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his new book, Light, Color, Culture and how he uses images to break down barriers and foster connection.

Plus, see a few of his photographs by clicking the photo at top.

Guest:



Gregory E. Rust, photographer, author

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: