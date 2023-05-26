Cincinnati mayor and city manager unveil budget proposal, plus more top stories

Opponents of a controversial proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution are suing the Ohio Ballot Board. A special election in August will put a measure on the ballot to require 60% voter approval to amend the state's constitution. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss why the lawsuit argues the language for the ballot could mislead voters.

Plus, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long unveil their new budget proposal. We'll discuss what's in it, plus see why the city has a $500 million backlog of deferred maintenance.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: