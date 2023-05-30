Companies are losing ground on DEI efforts. In fact, inequity in the workplace is increasing

The civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in 2020 was an outcry heard around the world, calling for public and private sectors to finally address and end systemic racism that has plagued the Black community for generations. American companies soon answered the call to allyship, announcing their DEI initiatives meant to address racism in the workplace.

Yet, despite their pledges, a McKinsey report released in 2020 and updated on the anniversary of George Floyd's death in 2021, shows that inequity in the workplace is increasing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the current state of DEI initiatives and how far we have left to go.

Guests:



Littisha Bates, Ph.D., associate dean for inclusive excellence and community partnership, University of Cincinnati

Eric Ellis, president and CEO of Integrity Development Corp

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

