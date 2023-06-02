Jeff Pastor to plead guilty, 12 horse deaths at Churchill Downs and more top stories

The GOP field for Ohio's U.S. Senate race is down a contender after Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Troy) says he's not running. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss why he says he's focusing on his work in the House, and we'll take a look at the race to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Plus, former Cincinnati council member Jeff Pastor agrees to plead guilty in his public corruption case. We'll hear what's in the plea and what kind of sentence he could face.

A dozen horses have died in a matter of weeks at Churchill Downs. Now the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has held an emergency meeting. HISA says it is continuing to seek answers and working to mitigate additional risk. We'll discuss the unusually high number of deaths and what Churchill Downs is saying.

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Frank Angst, editorial director, Bloodhorse



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

