Some artists are embracing AI art. You can see it at Studio Kroner

With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence comes many concerns, including among artists who worry about copyright infringement. But some artists are embracing AI. Some of those artists are on display in a new exhibit Yes, But Is It Art?at Studio Kroner. The exhibit features artificial intelligence-generated art by five artists.

Studio Kroner hosted a panel discussion on the exhibit recently in the gallery. The exhibit runs through June 17. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legal and ethical implications with creating art using AI and the aesthetic value.

Guests:



Paul Kroner, gallery owner, Studio Kroner



Judi Bommarito, artist



Alan Brown, artist



Sean Owens, partner, Wood Herron & Evans LLP

