We talk to comedian Hari Kondabolu before his visit to Cincinnati

If you're a listener of NPR, you've probably heard comedian Hari Kondabolu. He's a regular panelist on Wait! Wait! Don't Tell Me, and he's been a guest on Fresh Air, Morning Edition, All Things Considered, 1A, Code Switch and Q.

Kondabolu's 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu, sparked deep conversations about the portrayal of South Asians in mass media and led to death threats for the comedian. Now Kondabolu is out with a new comedy special, Vacation Baby, which examines family, fatherhood and race.

He’ll be in Cincinnati on Friday, June 9, headlining at the Taft Theatre. Kondabolu joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his comedy special and the messages behind his humor.

The Taft Theater is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

